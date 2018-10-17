Foley recognizes long-time state employees for their service

Lt. Governor Mike Foley was in Scottsbluff Tuesday morning to congratulate long-time state employees in the panhandle for their service to government and the public.

Many state employees received length of service awards for being in their job anywhere from 10 to 40 years. Foley says that dedication to public service needs to be recognized.

Foley told KNEB News, “With the workforce what it is today, with employers begging for employees, people have options. These people opted for public service and that’s very important, so thanks for doing that. The complexity of state government requires people to really stay for a number of years to master the complexity of it and all the moving parts in state government.”

Foley has stopped in several locations in the state to thank state employees for their continued service.