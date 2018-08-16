Foley, Schneweis promote Heartland Expressway during annual meeting

Nebraska Lt. Governor Mike Foley along with NDOT Director Kyle Scheneweis, promoted the $600 million investment the state is making in its highway infrastructure in the next year during the Heartland Expressway meeting in Scottsbluff Thursday.

Schneweis said with a recent federal grant received to fund the second phase of the four-laning of Highway 385, the state is prepared to continue to place the Heartland Expressway as a priority.

But Schneweis could not give a timetable for when the Highway 385 construction will be done to to the link to south of Angora, noting easements and the moving of utility lines for the project still needs to be completed.

Foley called transportation the “linchpin” for economic development, emphasizing the Heartland Expressway is critical to the panhandle’s economic growth.