Following June Storms, Nebraska Congressional Delegation Makes Disaster Declaration Request

Nebraska’s Capitol Hill delegation have submitted a letter to President Donald Trump outlining Nebraska’s request for a federal disaster declaration. Their request comes as a result of storms, which hit the state from June 12-17, 2017.

U.S. Senators Deb Fischer and Ben Sasse, as well as Congressmen Adrian Smith, Don Bacon and Jeff Fortenberry were all in favor of supporting Gov. Ricketts’ request for a major disaster declaration for the state.

Over 18 Nebraska counties suffered major damages from six tornadoes, strong winds, and golf-ball-to-baseball-sized hail. The inclement weather resulted in more than $13,780,024 worth of damages across Nebraska. Approval of the disaster declaration would make federal assistance available to areas affected by the storm.