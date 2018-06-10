Forest Service to host Open House June 13 to welcome new Forest Supervisor

The employees of the Nebraska National Forests & Grasslands (NNFG) and the Pine Ridge Ranger District will hold an Open House on Wednesday, June 13 from 1:30 PM until 3:30 PM at their offices in Chadron.

The Open House is to welcome Jack Isaacs, the new NNFG Forest Supervisor and introduce him to area friends, partners, volunteers, permittees and visitors.

“We are always excited to have friends drop in, and everyone is welcome to enjoy refreshments and visit with Jack and other staff. Our office is located at 125 north Main Street in Chadron and parking is available onsite for public use,” said Cyd Janssen, Public Affairs Officer for the NNFG.