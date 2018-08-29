Former Alliance Police Sergeant charged with stealing from ailing relative

A former Alliance Police Sergeant has been charged with felony theft after allegedly using his position as power of attorney for an ailing relative to illegally withdraw thousands of dollars from the victim’s account.

42 year old Forrest Hickman is accused of making approximately 140 unauthorized transactions from the victim’s account totaling close to $40,000 between January 2015 and November, 2017. Court documents also indicate the investigation by the Nebraska State Patrol shows Hickman sold a 1947 airplane for $21,000 and a 1978 station wagon for $1,500 without the victim’s knowledge.

The documents say the victim gained knowledge of the thefts when he was served a collection letter for an unpaid debt and then looked at his personal checking and savings account statements.

This past January Hickman declined to be interviewed, telling the investigator he would “wait for the indictment to come down.” Hickman, a former officer and interim Chief for the Hemingford Police Department, resigned from the Alliance Police force in April.

Hickman, who could receive up to 50 years in prison if convicted, has posted a $1,000 cash bond pending his preliminary hearing September 7th