Former baseball coach accused of embezzling from 23 Club

A former baseball coach accused of stealing from a traveling baseball team in Scottsbluff will be arraigned in Scotts Bluff County Court today.

Court records say 34-year-old Austin Martinez, of Scottsbluff, is charged with felony theft. A court document says he stole money from 23 Club from May 2015 to June 2017 while working as head coach and manager of a traveling team.

Club officials have estimated that more than $5,000 was stolen, but the investigation by Scottsbluff Police is continuing as they search through bank records.