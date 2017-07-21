class="post-template-default single single-post postid-249178 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-5.1.1 vc_responsive"

Former baseball coach accused of embezzling from 23 Club

BY Kevin Mooney | July 21, 2017
A former baseball coach accused of stealing from a traveling baseball team in Scottsbluff will be arraigned in Scotts Bluff County Court today.

Court records say 34-year-old Austin Martinez, of Scottsbluff, is charged with felony theft.  A court document says he stole money from 23 Club from May 2015 to June 2017 while working as head coach and manager of a traveling team.

Club officials have estimated that more than $5,000 was stolen, but the investigation by Scottsbluff Police is continuing  as they search through bank records.

