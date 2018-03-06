Former Bluffs Mayor challenges County Board Chair in May primary

Former Scottsbluff Mayor Mark Harris has filed to run for Scotts Bluff County Commissioner in District 5, representing voters in the city of Scottsbluff. Harris, who filed as a Republican, will be running against long-time Board Chair Mark Masterton.

Harris says it has been eighteen years since he served on the Scottsbluff council, much of that time as Mayor. Harris says over the last three or four years he has been having an interest in serving in public office again.

Harris said, “I looked at a couple different things happeneing with elect public positions. I looked again at city council actually, but then had some encouragement to run for the county commissioners spot and that’s what I decided to do. ”

Harris says he knows there are hot-button issues like the jail, the commissioner’s pay raise and finding a way to maintain county roads. Harris says he is also trying to establish a list of general priorities of his own, noting he believes there are some individual tax levies in the budget that could be reduced to provide some property tax relief.