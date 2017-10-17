Former Bluffs City Planner now employed across the river

Annie Folck has decided to make a change in her career, stepping down as City Planner for the City of Scottsbluff and starting next week as the new part-time City Planner for the city of Gering.

Folck told KNEB News changing to a part-time status allows her to continue working while spending more time with family after having a baby in June.

Folck also said working with Gering City Engineer Paul Snarr willÂ allow her to possibly use her engineering degree as well. Folck says the improvements made in the downtown area and the start of improvements on East Overland are the things she is most proud of in her four years as City Planner in Scottsbluff.