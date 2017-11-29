class="post-template-default single single-post postid-274898 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-5.4.4 vc_responsive"

Former Bluffs man sentenced in Iowa sexual abuse case

BY Ryan Murphy | November 29, 2017
A former Scottsbluff man has been sentenced in Iowa on two aggravated misdemeanor convictions of Assault with Intent to Commit Sexual Abuse.

32-year-old Sean Brandt was sentenced last week to  five years probation.  Brandt will also undergo a sexual evaluation, provide DNA to the sex offenders registry and will remain on the sex offender’s registry for life.

Court documents obtained by KNEB News show that last July, the Ames Police Department was contacted by the 15-year-old female victim who reported the assault. Brandt reportedly inappropriately touched the girl on July 18th, and admitted to the assaults to officers.

Brandt had previously been a youth counselor in Plattsmouth and Redington prior to moving to Iowa.

 

 

