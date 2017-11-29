Former Bluffs man sentenced in Iowa sexual abuse case

A former Scottsbluff man has been sentenced in Iowa on two aggravated misdemeanor convictions of Assault with Intent to Commit Sexual Abuse.

32-year-old Sean Brandt was sentenced last week to five years probation. Brandt will also undergo a sexual evaluation, provide DNA to the sex offenders registry and will remain on the sex offender’s registry for life.

Court documents obtained by KNEB News show that last July, the Ames Police Department was contacted by the 15-year-old female victim who reported the assault. Brandt reportedly inappropriately touched the girl on July 18th, and admitted to the assaults to officers.

Brandt had previously been a youth counselor in Plattsmouth and Redington prior to moving to Iowa.