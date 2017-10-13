Former church camp youth counselor convicted in Iowa sex assault case

A former local youth church camp counselor accused of sexually assaulting a 15-year-old girl has been convicted on two counts stemming from a July, 2016 incident in Story County, Iowa.

On Wednesday, 32-year-old Sean Brandt pleaded guilty to two counts of Assault with Intent to Commit Sexual Abuse- both aggravated misdemeanors. He had originally been charged with Assault With Intent to Commit Sexual Abuse and Third Degree Sexual Abuse.

Court documents obtained by KNEB News show that last July, the Ames Police Department was contacted by the 15-year-old female victim who reported the assault. Brandt reportedly inappropriately touched the girl on July 18th, and admitted to the assaults to officers.

Brandt had previously been a youth counselor at Camp Rock at Reddington approximately eleven years ago prior to the current management’s takeover, as well as a youth pastor in Plattsmouth, Nebraska.

Story County Clerk of the District Court Shannon Brucklacher says sentencing has been set for November 20th at 3 p.m. Brandt could face up to two years in prison on each count, as well as having to register as a sex offender.