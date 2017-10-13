Former CSC wrestlers arrested on hazing charges

On Friday morning, Chadron police arrested four former Chadron State College wrestlers stemming from an off campus hazing incident.

Chadron Police Chief Tim Lordino says 21-year-olds Chance Helmick and William Cogdill, 22-year-old Cooper Cogdill, and 24-year-old Luke Zeiger were arrested on charges of Hazing and 3rd Degree Assault.

The charges are Class II and Class I misdemeanors. Lordino says Dawes County Judge Randin Roland set their bond at 10% of $10,000.

The four men were kicked off of the wrestling team earlier this month, and in the last eight days the four were no longer enrolled at the northern panhandle college.

Lordino says the police department’s investigation took more than four weeks to complete, and was submitted to special prosecutor Jamian Simmons for review.