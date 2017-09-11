Former Dawes Treasurer sentenced to probation for official misconduct

Former Dawes County Treasurer Barb Sebesta has been ordered to serve 1-year on probation and pay a $900 fine for 3 misdemeanor counts of official misconduct stemming from a state audit last year. Each count drew a $300 fine.

Sebesta must also perform 40 hours of community service within 160 days and pay a $50 court fee plus $400 in probation fees.

Sebesta had pleaded guilty in July with the attorney general’s office dropping 3 identical counts and a felony forgery count as part of a plea agreement that also included paying $546 restitution to the city of Chadron for sales tax on a vehicle that she had not collected.

The commissioners named Lois Chizek, Sebesta’s predecessor, to serve as interim treasurer until Chelsie Sparks takes over next Monday.