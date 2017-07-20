Former Denver sportwriter turned comedian to entertain at Runza Tournament banquet

A former Denver sportswriter turned comedian will be entertaining the participants Saturday night at this weekend’s Runza golf tournament banquet at the Scotts Bluff Country Club.

Sam Adams says he began doing “open mike” appearances at local nightclubs in 2001 for fun. But after the Rocky Mountain News closed in 2009 he decided to do comedy full time after doing well at the Great American Comedy Festival in Norfolk that honors Johnny Carson.

Adams said he won the amateur competition and after he was asked to entertain in the professional competition, he finished second. Adams says he has been doing comedy ever since.

Adams has just finished taping his third Comedy Special from an appearance in Provo, Utah, and has performed in a number of Nebraska cities, including Alliance and Chadron.

The Runza tournament benefits Life Change Connection, an organization established by Neal and Laura Blomenkamp to bring awareness to diabetes and assist those with the disease.