Former Deuel County Deputy files amended civil suit

The former Deuel County deputy critically wounded by a Big Springs man who was eventually killed as deputies tried to serve an arrest warrant at his home has filed an amended civil suit against the man’s estate.

Mike Hutchinson and NIRMA, the risk management pool organized by the Nebraska Association of County Officials, jointly filed the action against Leah Lauritsen, the personal representative of the estate of Neil Stretesky. Stretesky opened fire against Hutchinson December 3rd, 2015 and law enforcement was cleared of any wrongdoing by a grand jury as deputies fatally shot Stretesky in response.

The complaint asks for damages in three separate causes of action outlined as assault, battery and intentional infliction of emotional distress. The complaint requests general damages for past, present, and future pain and suffering, reimbursement of medical and rehabilitation expenses, for lost wages, and loss of enjoyment of life.

The amended complaint was filed by Ogallala attorney Randy Fair January 6th in Deuel County District Court.