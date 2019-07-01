Former District Court Clerk for Goshen County facing six felony theft charges

The former District Court Clerk for Goshen County, Wyoming has been charged with six counts of felony theft.

According to a release from Goshen County Attorney Eric Boyer, Kathi Rickard is alleged to have stolen more than $120,217 in funds between 2016 and 2018.

The charges follow completion of an investigation by the Wyoming Attorney General’s Division of Criminal Investigation requested by the Goshen County Attorney’s Office in January. Rickard resigned from her post the following month.

The charges were filed in Goshen County Circuit Court, and the release by Boyer says the county will seek restitution in the case to be prosecuted by Lincoln County Attorney Spencer Allred.

If Rickard is found guilty, each of the felony theft charges is punishable by not more than 10 years in prison, a fine of not more than $10,000 or both.