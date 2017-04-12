Former employee accused of forging checks from Mitchell Care Center resident’s account

A 50 year old Mitchell woman has been charged with forging a number of checks from another woman’s account to pay over $2,700 in utility bills over four months.

Court documents say Brenda Chasteen, an employee of the Mitchell Care Center at the time, is accused of writing checks from a Care Center resident’s account to the city of Mitchell, Black Hills Energy and Charter to make her own utility payments. The checks were written from late November until late March, when the victim eventually reported to Mitchell Police the unusual activity on her account.

Chasteen, now a former employee, is alleged to have forged a total of $2,700 in checks and is charged with felony forgery and five misdemeanor counts of second degree forgery. Chasteen will make her first court appearance Wednesday afternoon in Scotts Bluff County Court.