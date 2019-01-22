Former EWC President named interim Goshen County Schools Superintendent

The former president at Eastern Wyoming College has been tapped to temporarily take on the superintendent’s duties at the Goshen County School District later this year.

Board of Trustees Chair Katherine Patrick says Dr. Richard Patterson will assume the post on an interim basis starting February 1.

Patterson tells KNEB News it seemed like an interesting thing to do and perhaps a bit of a challenge, even if on an temporary basis. “The District is in very good shape, Jean (Chrostoski) has done an excellent job managing things, so she’s leaving it in very good condition”, says Patterson. “So, as an interim, the main thing I need to do is keep a steady course and move things forward, and prepare for the transition with a new administration.”

Patrick says the board was very impressed with Patterson’s resume, appreciates that he’s part of the community, and he will be invested in the success of the district.

Chrostoski submitted a resignation letter at the start of the new year, with the trustees agreeing that her final day in the post would be January 31.