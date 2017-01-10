Former Fremont Motors employee arrested for internal theft

A former Fremont Motors employee has been arrested, accused of embezzling over $100,000 from the Scottsbluff dealership.

Court documents indicate Police were called to the dealership December 6th to investigate 58 year old Terry Weddle allegedly writing unauthorized checks amounting to $113,000 from a dealership account to himself and depositing the money into two separate personal accounts.

The documents say the checks were written from July of 2014 to December of 2016, with several checks written out to himself and signed by Weddle for “reimbursement purposes”. The documents say the investigation determined Weddle was authorized to reimburse himself on only one occasion.

The investigation determined Weddle made payments to his personal credit card account.

The affidavit says officers learned of a letter Weddle wrote to another employee where Weddle admitted to writing checks out of a dealership account. The affidavit says the letter indicated “when they go into all of the bank accounts I am in huge trouble.”

Weddle was arrested December 6th after an interview at the Police Department. Weddle is out on bond on a charge of felony theft