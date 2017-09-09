Former Gering Police officer accused of stealing from “Shop with a Cop” program

KNEB News has learned three misdemeanor theft charges have been filed against former long-time Gering Police officer Henry Moreno for allegedly taking money from local law enforcement’s “Christmas Cop with a Shop” program.

Deputy Attorney General Doug Warner, acting as the special prosecutor in the case, filed the charges late Friday afternoon in Scotts Bluff County Court. The charges accuse the 41 year old Moreno of taking a total of $1,300 from the program, $500 in August 2016 and June, 2017, and $300 in March of 2017.

Warner says the Nebraska State Patrol conducted the investigation and Moreno’s citation asks him to appear in Scotts Bluff County Court September 22nd at 10 a.m. to answer to the charges. If convicted, the Class II misdemeanors carry a maximum punishment of 6 months in jail, a $1,000 fine or both.

Moreno was with the department for 16 years as an officer, detective, and student resource officer. He was active in a number of community service projects, including the CapStone Super Hero Run, and the Christmas Shop with a Cop program.

Gering Police Chief George Hotlhus confirmed to KNEB News in August that Moreno resigned from the Police Department, but did not make any additional comment citing personnel policy.