Former Gering Police Sergeant fined for theft after accepting plea agreement

Former Gering Police officer Henry Moreno has been fined $600 after entering a no contest plea Friday to one of three misdemeanor theft charges that accused him of taking money from the local law enforcement’s “Shop with a Cop” program.

Court documents indicate Moreno entered a plea of no contest to one of two misdemeanor counts charging him with theft up to $500. The other charge of theft up to $500 and a theft charge of up to $300 were dismissed before Judge James Worden pronounced the sentence.

Deputy Attorney General Doug Warner acted as the special prosecutor in the case.

Sergeant Moreno was with the department for 16 years as an officer, detective, and student resource officer. He was active in a number of community service projects, including the CapStone Super Hero Run, and Shop with a Cop program.

Moreno resigned from the Gering Police Department in August.