Former golf coach enters not guilty pleas to 20 charges

Former Scottsbluff Golf Coach Mike Klein’s entered not guilty pleas Friday to 20 charges, including 15 felonies resulting from a nearly four month long sexual assault investigation involving two members of the Bearcat golf teams.

The not guilty pleas were accepted by District Judge Leo Dobrovolny during Klein’s arraignment hearing in Scotts Bluff County District Court Friday.

Klein’s attorney Tyler Petitt also noted that he had filed a motion for a review of Klein’s $1 million dollar cash bond but Judge Dobrovolny said the case was scheduled before Judge Randall Lippstreu. He said Judge Lippstreu prefers to review those himself, so he advised Petitt to take it up there.

A pretrial conference is scheduled for April 20th with trial set for the jury term that begins May 1st.