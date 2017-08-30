Former Gubernatorial candidate announces bid for Nebraska Legislature

On Wednesday morning, former University of Nebraska Regent Chuck Hassebrook announced he will be running for legislature in Nebraska’s 16th District.

Hassebrook, the Democratic candidate for the 2014 Nebraska governor’s race, was defeated by Pete Ricketts after garnering about 39% of the votes.

“I am running for Legislature because, now more than ever, we need someone who will fight for every-day, hard-working families in small town and rural Nebraska,” said Hassebrook in a release. “As a rural Nebraskan myself, I’ve spent my life working to create more good paying jobs and self employment opportunities in our small communities. In the Legislature, I will be an effective voice to strengthen our schools, lower our property taxes, and support good-paying jobs and small businesses. I will never stop fighting for small towns and rural Nebraskans.”

Hassebrook is the Vice President of Project Development with Sandhills Energy, located in Valentine. He works out of his home in Lyons and is charged with developing utility scale wind and solar energy projects in rural communities.

Prior to that, Hassebrook served 37 years with the Center for Rural Affairs. Under his leadership, the Center for Rural Affairs provided loans, training, and business-planning assistance to over 10,000 small businesses in rural Nebraska.

Legislative District 16 includes all voters in Burt, Cuming, and Washington counties.