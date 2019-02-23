Former mob captain to talk of turning life around at Midwest Theater

A former New York City mob captain will present his story of how he was able to leave a life of crime this weekend at the Midwest Theater.

Michael Franzese will present his story at the Scottsbluff theater Sunday Feb 24 @ 6:00 p.m., telling how he quickly rose to the top of the Columbo crime family, how he left the mob and lives to tell about it.

Michael’s amazing story begins as an ordinary young man attending college while leading a legitimate life. However, family ties led him to a life in organized crime working for the mob. Under his father’s hand Michael used his intellect to design schemes that quickly netted millions of dollars. He rose up the ranks and attained celebrity status among New York City’s social elite. Beating an indictment by then-federal prosecutor Rudy Giuliani, Franzese seemed to have a Midas touch. But the law eventually caught up with Franzese, who pled guilty to racketeering charges in 1986.

The public is invited to an evening with Michael Franzese at no charge, presented by the Holliday Family of Companies and Mitchell Berean Church. A book signing will follow the event.