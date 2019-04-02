Former Morrill County Veteran Service Officer sentenced

The former Morrill County Veterans Service Officer has been sentenced after stealing more than $18,000 during his 13-month tenure in Bridgeport.

32-year-old Devin Heumesser was initially charged with a Class 2A Felony of Theft by Unlawful Taking (More Than $5,000). However back in February, he pleaded guilty to four charges of Theft by Unlawful Taking ($501 to $1,499)- all Class I Misdemeanors.

On Monday, Heumesser was sentenced to 12 months of probation and 30 days in jail- with 15 days credit for time already served. The jail sentence is suspended until June 3, 2019. In addition, he made full restitution of $18,389.38.

Court documents show that Heumesser made nearly 50 transactions stating he was disbursing funds- anywhere from $100 to $1,500- to assist local veterans.

In February, 2018 there were complaints about his work hours, and a disciplinary hearing was held. Heumesser put in his two-weeks notice, but quit before that time. An interim Veterans Service Officer took over, and then noticed the suspicious payments from the Veterans Service Office account. Law enforcement was contacted and the investigation began.

Many of the payments were labeled as disbursements to individual veterans, and when investigators talked to the veterans, they said they never received any money. Additionally, there were at least 18 checks that were either made out directly to Heumesser or had zero documentation on who the check was for.

A warrant for his arrest was issued in May, and Heumesser was arrested in July.