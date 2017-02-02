Former Nebraska justice to review Chambers residency case

A former Nebraska Supreme Court justice has been chosen to

help investigate the claim that state Sen. Ernie Chambers doesn’t live in the district he represents.

Sen. Dan Watermeier of Syracuse announced Wednesday that a special committee has recruited former Justice William Connolly to serve as its legal counsel. Connolly will conduct legal research related to the qualifications challenge against Chambers, of Omaha. Chambers is Nebraska’s longest-serving lawmaker.

The challenge was filed by John Sciara of Omaha, who ran unsuccessfully against Chambers in the 2016 election. Sciara contends that Chambers really lives in Bellevue.

Chambers has scoffed at the allegation as “busybody, gossipy, vengeful cud.” He also has provided lawmakers and reporters with documents listing his north Omaha address, including utility bills and newspaper subscription papers.