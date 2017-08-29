Former Nebraska Man Experiences Harvey Firsthand

HOUSTON (AP) – The National Weather Service is forecasting a relatively small amount of rain Tuesday in the Houston area, only 2 to 3 inches, perhaps a little less in Houston proper. The National Hurricane Center, though is still saying “relentless torrential rains” will continue over southeastern Texas and southwestern Louisiana. The center forecasts another 6 to 12 inches of rain across the upper Texas coast through Friday.

Former York News & Sports Director, Matt Harab, has lived in Houston for over a year, talks about what he is experiencing in Southeast Texas.

The American Red Cross says there are more than 17,000 people in

Texas seeking refuge in shelters. Red Cross spokesman Don Lauritzen said Tuesday that there are 45 shelters in the Houston area, along the Gulf Coast and elsewhere. He says more are opening

in Louisiana.

Nebraska has deployed four Army National Guard helicopters and 23 soldiers to Texas to help with ongoing Hurricane Harvey flood relief efforts. Governor Pete Ricketts says in a statement that Nebraska residents stand “shoulder to shoulder” with Texas to address the situation.

Harab puts the whole situation into perspective.

Through early Tuesday afternoon, parts of the southeast Texas have received more than 40 inches of rain since Thursday evening. The top rainfall total is 49 inches near Dayton, Texas, which is located northeast of Houston. Some areas in Southeast Texas could see storm rainfall totals exceeding 50 inches.

President Trump is currently in Southeastern Texas to survey the response to Hurricane Harvey.

The American Red Cross is now accepting donations for Disaster Relief of Hurricane Harvey. You can donate by clicking here

To hear the full interview with Matt Harab, click here