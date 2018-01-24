Former nurse accused of fondling sedated patients gets second prison sentence

A former Colorado and Nebraska nurse accused of fondling patients while administering morphine and other pain killers at three different hospitals, including Regional West Medical Center, has been sentenced to a second 12 year prison term in Colorado.

45 year old Thomas Moore was sentenced Tuesday for fondling a woman who went to the North Suburban Medical Center in November 2015 for a severe headache.

The sentence comes after Moore had already been sentenced to twelve years in prison for assaulting five other patients in Weld County. Both sentences will be served at the same time.

Senior Deputy District Attorney Chris Rossi said Moore targeted victims who were sedated and unable to react.

Moore is accused of inappropriately touching three sedated patients at Regional West and will face those charges once the Colorado prison sentences are served.