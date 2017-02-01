Former nurse charged with sex assault in Colorado, Scotts Bluff County withdraws not guilty plea

A former nurse in northern Colorado and Scotts Bluff County has withdrawn his not guilty plea to charges related to the sexual assault of three Fort Collins hospital patients who were sedated at the time of their abuse.

44-year-old Thomas Moore withdrew his plea Monday, which means he will no longer face trial next month. Moore is charged with three counts of unlawful sexual contact and the case is set for a status conference next month.

Moore is accused of groping the three women at Poudre Valley Hospital between December 2013 and January 2014.

There have been many delays in Moore’s court proceedings since his initial arrest in December 2015 because he faces charges in several counties in two states.

He faces six counts of unlawful sexual contact in Weld County, Colorado and three counts of misdemeanor sexual assault in Scotts Bluff County for groping sedated patients at Regional West Medical Center. He also faces a felony and a misdemeanor charge of unlawful sexual contact in Adams County.