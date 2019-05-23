Former Regional West CEO Dies at 73

A well known local doctor and long time CEO at Regional West Medical Center has died.

Dr. Todd Sorensen assumed the top post at Regional West Medical Center in 1999 and held that position until his retirement in 2015.

Dr. Sorensen began his medical practice in Scottsbluff in 1976, obtaining a Masters in Medical Manegement in 1994.

After a battle with cancer, Dr. Sorensen died peacefully at his Scottsbluff home on Tuesday surrounded by family.

A memorial service will be held next Wednesday at the Gering Civic Center at 1 p.m.