Former Scottsbluff City Manager now working for Bridgeport as well as Alliance

Former Scottsbluff City Manager Rick Kuckkahn is not only working in Alliance as their Interim City Manager, but also has taken on part-time city administrator responsibilities in Bridgeport.

Kuckkahn told KNEB News he is now working Monday, Wednesday and Ffriday afternoons in Bridgeport after officials there indicated they needed a “go to person” for issues that have been simmering in their community since the September resignation of Kirk Fellhoelter as full-time city administrator.

Kuckkahn says he is spending approximately three quarters of his time in Alliance and a quarter of his time in Bridgeport. Kuckkahn says he has “plenty of things to do” while working for the two communities.

Alliance is in the process of gaining applicants for their full-time city manager position, hoping to have someone in place by April 1st. Kuckkahn says Bridgeport is still deciding on what process they will use to fill the city administrator position on a full-time basis.