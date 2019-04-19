Former Scottsbluff man loses appeal on child sexual assault conviction

The Nebraska Supreme Court has confirmed a lower court’s rejection of an appeal for post-conviction relief for a former Scottsbluff man serving a 50-year prison sentence.

59-year-old Timothy Fuentes was convicted in 2013 of third-degree sexual assault of a child (2nd offense) for an incident that took place in August of the prior year, and was given the maximum sentence allowed under state statute.

After losing a direct appeal in 2014, Fuentes filed a motion for post-conviction relief, arguing his public defender made 10 mistakes during his trial and appeal, including failure to seek suppression of certain statements, to object to certain jury instructions and to seek dismissal following the end of the State’s case.

Scotts Bluff District Court Judge Andrea Miller denied the motion following an evidentiary hearing in 2018, and the high court affirmed her ruling in their decision issued Friday