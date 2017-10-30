Former Scottsbluff man seriously burned in fire that claims his two children

Family and friends of former Scottsbluff resident Henry Lopez have set up accounts to assist with funeral, burial and medical expenses after Lopez was seriously burned in a California fire early Saturday morning that claimed his two children.

The fire at Lopez’ condo at Rancho Bernardo, California in the San Diego area killed ten year old Cristos and 7 year old Isabella Lopez. A family member confirms Lopez, a 1998 SHS graduate and Marine veteran, is listed in serious condition in the intensive care unit at a San Diego burn center.

A gofund me account has been set up online to assist Lopez and a friend is also working with First State Bank to set up an assistance account in Scottsbluff.