Former Scottsbluff man seriously burned in fire that claims his two children

BY Kevin Mooney | October 30, 2017
Family and friends of former Scottsbluff resident Henry Lopez have set up accounts to assist with funeral, burial and medical expenses after Lopez was seriously burned in a California fire early Saturday morning that claimed his two children.

The fire at Lopez’ condo at Rancho Bernardo, California in the San Diego area killed ten year old Cristos and 7 year old Isabella Lopez.  A family member confirms Lopez, a 1998 SHS graduate and Marine veteran, is listed in serious condition in the intensive care unit at a San Diego burn center.

A gofund me account has been set up online to assist Lopez and a friend is also working with First State Bank to set up an assistance account in Scottsbluff.

