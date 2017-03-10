Former senators decry Legislative partisanship

Three former state senators including Dr. John Harms of Scottsbluff are urging Nebraska lawmakers to maintain the Legislature’s nonpartisan tradition and promote an atmosphere of cooperation and collegiality.

The opinion piece encourages senators to base their votes on what they believe is best for their constituents, rather than political party concerns.

Dr. Harms told KNEB News the prolonged fight over a rule change that has basically gridlocked the session’s first 30 days has not been a good thing for Nebraskans.

Harms says hopefully as the newer senators become more familiar with the process, and how it works and how it “should” work, they will rethink things and find a way to blend themselves together.

The article was written by former state Sens. Kathy Campbell of Lincoln, John Harms of Scottsbluff and Galen Hadley of Kearney, who served as speaker.

All three are registered Republicans who were sometimes at odds with their parties.