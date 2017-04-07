Former Sheridan County Attorney appointed to Third Judicial District judgeship

Governor Pete Ricketts has announced his appointment of John R. Freudenberg to the County Court for the Third Judicial District of Nebraska.

Freudenberg, 47, is the Criminal Bureau Chief at the Nebraska Attorney General’s Office. In this role, he supervises the prosecution, investigation, and criminal appeals sections as well as assists the Attorney General with his legislative agenda.

Freudenberg was previously a partner at Smith, King, and Freudenberg in Gordon, Nebraska. Additionally, he served as the Sheridan County Attorney from 2003-2007.

Freudenberg holds a Bachelor of Arts in Criminal Justice with minors in Legal Studies and Mathematics from Chadron State College. He received his Juris Doctor from the University of Nebraska College of Law. Freudenberg chairs the Nebraska Commission on Law Enforcement and Criminal Justice and is a past president of the Nebraska County Attorneys Association.

The Third Judicial District for the County Court consists of portions of Lancaster County.

The vacancy is due to the January 5 resignation of Judge Thomas Fox.