Former Sidney motel owner loses appeal to Nebraska Court of Appeals

The co-owner of a Sidney motel convicted of numerous felony charges for assaulting a woman at his business has lost his appeal to the Nebraska Court of Appeals.

In 2015, 40-year-old Jason Assad was sentenced to 35 to 60 years in prison on convictions of: First Degree False Imprisonment, Terroristic Threats, Use of a Knife to Commit a Felony, Possession of a Deadly Weapon by a Felon, and Possession of a Firearm by a Felon.

The convictions stemmed from a 2014 assault where Assad put a knife to the victims throat, strangled her, and was seen on surveillance carrying a firearm throughout the motel.

In his appeal, Assad claimed that one of his two prior felony convictions was insufficient to merit his enhanced habitual criminal status. He also argued that he in ineffective counsel with when his case was heard on appeal.

On Tuesday morning, the high court dismissed Assad’s claims and confirmed his conviction and sentence.