Former Southeast High coach pleads not guilty to sex abuse of a minor

A former Southeast High School assistant coach entered a not guilty plea today (Thursday) in Goshen County District Court to a charge of third degree sexual abuse of a minor by a person in authority .

Court records say 36 year old Michael Booth is accused in an incident that occurred this past May in the victim’s vehicle at the Pavilion parking lot on the County Fairgrounds.

The documents say Booth and the victim confirmed the sex took place during separate interviews with a Sheriff’s investigator. The victim told the investigator she felt pressured to have sex and Booth told her at a sports camp a month later that he was having marital problems at the time .

Booth was arrested in late October, but court records were sealed until he made his first appearance in District Court today.

A trial date will be set later by the court.

An official at the Southeast High School confirmed Booth is no longer employed with the district.