Former Wheatland fire board member allegedly embezzled $237K

A former Wheatland, Wyoming fire district board member allegedly embezzled more than $237,000 during the last four years he was in office.

KTWO radio reports Donald Moede was charged Tuesday with allegedly withdrawing about $165,000 from the Platte County Rural Fire District 1F’s bank account to pay balances on credit cards, lines of credit at stores, and a direct deposit into his own account.

The indictment says Moede also allegedly wrote $72,100 in personal checks to himself from the fire district’s bank account.

The 81-count indictment includes 21 counts of larceny by bailee or public official. If convicted on all counts, Meador could receive a sentence of up to 648.5 years of imprisonment.

Moede says his attorney does not want him to comment on the case.