Former WNCC volleyball player hired by TCD

A former WNCC volleyball player is coming back to Scotsbluff to join the TCD economic development team as an eCenter and marketing specialist.

Gabriela Varela’s responsibilities will include the redesign and marketing of the TCD eCenter, as well as, the development and coordination of events, programs and training at the eCenter. She will also manage all media communications.

Varela graduated from Chadron State College with a Bachelor of Arts degree in business administration with a marketing/entrepreneur emphasis. She is fluent in English and Spanish.

Varela came to Scottsbluff in 2013 from Dorado, Puerto Rico on a volleyball scholarship to Western Nebraska Community College.