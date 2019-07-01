class="post-template-default single single-post postid-393328 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-6.0.3 vc_responsive"

Fort Collins man missing after being thrown from raft on Poudre

BY Associated Press | July 1, 2019
Home News Regional News
Fort Collins man missing after being thrown from raft on Poudre

A Colorado man is missing after being thrown from his raft on the Poudre River.

The Larimer County Sheriff’s Office says 57-year-old David L. Smith of Fort Collins was rafting with a 46-year-old man and his 13-year-old son on Saturday when their raft came out from under them.

The 46-year-old man and the teen made it to the riverbank but got separated from Smith.

The Coloradoan reports that more than 20 searchers spent six hours searching for Smith on Sunday. They didn’t enter the swift-moving water though because they had no information about a particular spot where Smith might be.

No further large-scale searches are planned.

© 2019 Nebraska Rural Radio Association. All rights reserved. Republishing, rebroadcasting, rewriting, redistributing prohibited. Copyright Information
Share:
Comments