Fort Laramie murder suspect has case bound to District Court

The man charged with the May 24, 2018 stabbing death of a 32-year-old Guernsey man following an altercation in Fort Laramie will face a charge of Murder in the First Degree in Goshen County District Court.

Court documents say that 27-year-old Jamie Snyder fatally stabbed Wade Erschabek over a dispute over a stolen title to a vehicle. Snyder maintains that he stabbed the man in self defense.

Last spring, Defense Attorney Jonathan Foreman filed a motion for a Competency Evaluation and Stay of Proceedings and Snyder was admitted to the Wyoming State Hospital.

Earlier this year, Snyder returned to the Goshen County Detention Center. Last month, he was back in court for a competency hearing, and Forensic Pathologists testified that Snyder is competent and fit to proceed to stand trial.

On February 21st, his case was bound over to District Court, but an arraignment date in Goshen County District Court but has yet to be filed.

Under Wyoming state statute, Murder in First Degree carries a maximum penalty of death.