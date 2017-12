There will be 200 people attending the annual Fort Robinson Christmas Dinner in Crawford on Saturday, and patrons will be treated to a unique dining experience.

On the menu will be the same food items served at the first dinner back in 1939: turkey, pork loin, oyster soup and an array of sides and fixings.

KNEB’s Chabella Guzman headed up to Crawford ahead of the big meal, and has this report: