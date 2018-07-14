Fort Robinson History Center Hosting Free Reenactment Event

The Fort Robinson History Center, in cooperation with the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission, is sponsoring a historical re-enactment at Fort Robinson State Park July 19, 2018. Re-enactors from the Commanding General Mounted Color Guard from Fort Riley, Kansas, will be demonstrating infantry and cavalry maneuvers and providing educational demonstrations.

The Commanding General Mounted Color Guard will demonstrate horse drills, use of jumps, sabers, period pistols, and period rifles. Troopers and horses of this unit are outfitted in the uniforms and equipment from the Civil War and Indian Wars. Soldiers are detailed from the ranks of units assigned to Fort Riley and receive instruction from manuals used by Civil War and Indian Wars cavalrymen. The special unit is visiting Fort Robinson for the first time and will incorporate the history of Fort Robinson from the Indian Wars when it was designated as a U.S. Army Remount Station.

All activities are free and open to the public. The staging area in the Buffalo Soldier Barracks will be open to visitors from 9 am to 5 pm to meet with and learn from the re-enactors and soldiers. All park visitors are required to have a valid Nebraska Game and Parks park entry permit for their vehicle. Permits may be purchased at the Game and Parks Lodge or Information Booth at Fort Robinson State Park on the day of the event.

For more information, please contact Janell Keyser at the Fort Robinson History Center at 308.665.2919.