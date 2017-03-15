class="post-template-default single single-post postid-222268 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-5.0.1 vc_responsive"

Fort Robinson State Park top panhandle tourism attraction in 2016

BY Kevin Mooney | March 15, 2017
Home News Featured (Homepage Story Slider)
Fort Robinson State Park top panhandle tourism attraction in 2016

New attraction figures released by the State Department of Tourism indicate Fort Robinson State Park is by far the top attraction in the panhandle.

Fort Robinson had over half a million visitors in 2016, by far the major attraction for western Nebraska visitors. Kristina Harter, the Northwest Panhandle Tourism Director, says Fort Rob provides visitors with a lot of options… including history, public land, outdoor activities and camping.  Harter says the Post Playhouse at Fort Robinson is usually sold out throughout the summer, which is another avenue that adds to the park’s numbers.

Lake Minatare State Recreation Area, Chadron State Park and Scotts Bluff National Monument are the next three top panhandle tourism attractions, but all of them were well behind Fort Robinson, reporting less than 200,000 visitors in 2016.
[

© 2017 Nebraska Rural Radio Association. All rights reserved. Republishing, rebroadcasting, rewriting, redistributing prohibited. Copyright Information
Share:
Comments