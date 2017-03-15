Fort Robinson State Park top panhandle tourism attraction in 2016

New attraction figures released by the State Department of Tourism indicate Fort Robinson State Park is by far the top attraction in the panhandle.

Fort Robinson had over half a million visitors in 2016, by far the major attraction for western Nebraska visitors. Kristina Harter, the Northwest Panhandle Tourism Director, says Fort Rob provides visitors with a lot of options… including history, public land, outdoor activities and camping. Harter says the Post Playhouse at Fort Robinson is usually sold out throughout the summer, which is another avenue that adds to the park’s numbers.

Lake Minatare State Recreation Area, Chadron State Park and Scotts Bluff National Monument are the next three top panhandle tourism attractions, but all of them were well behind Fort Robinson, reporting less than 200,000 visitors in 2016.

