Foundation celebrates anniversary and recognizes ag family

The Oregon Trail Community Foundation celebrated 40 years at its annual Barn Party and Agri-Recognition Dinner on April 6, at the Gering Civic Center.

The foundation was started by area businessmen and women, to do more in the community.

“They decided we needed a source of funds, that could fund philanthropic endeavors, support great projects and scholarships, to do what could not be accomplished by taxation or other means,” said Hod Kosman, OTCF board member.

In the 40 years it has been working and growing in the community the Oregon Trail Community Foundation has supported all those efforts.

“There have been a number of organizations to benefit from the foundation,” he said. “We serve an area that is fairly large, we’ve had projects in Kimball, Goshen County, in schools and hospitals.”

Along with the 40th anniversary, the foundation also awarded its Agri-Recognition Award. The committee of Bob Kelley, Bill Trumbull, Don Roth and Owen Palm selected the Jim Darnell family for the 2017 Agri-Recognition Award.

The Darnell family moved to the area 75 years ago in 1942. When Jim Darnell, Sr., started farming in the Minatare area. The family moved to the Dutch Flats area north of Morrill and in 1962 finally settled on the farm, where Jim and Calleen live today.

“He is a lifelong resident of the Valley,” Palm said. “He attended Sunflower School and what is now WNCC, where he pursued an Accounting Degree.”

Darnell worked for JC Penney’s before, he left school and started farming in 1968. In the winters, he worked for Hiner Implement.

“Jim was an early adopter when it came to technology,” Palm said. “He purchased the first rotary combine used in western Nebraska and was an early believer and promoter of strip-till technology.

Darnell was among the first to convert his flood irrigated ground to center pivots. He is also a hardcore user of precision ag technologies and GPS.

Darnell credits the late Dallas Larsen as his mentor in agri-business and creating partnerships.

“Farming has been really good to us here in the valley,” Darnell said. “It’s a great place to live, a great place to raise a family, all the people are friendly and willing to help you. It’s just a great place to live.”

Darnell farms 7,000 acres in the Scottsbluff-Mitchell area.

Jim’s parents are Jim Jr. and his wife Phyllis and Callen’s parents are Arvid and Jackie Gompert. The couple has three sons, Jerry (Brenda) Darnell and their children Jack and Allie; Jeff (Stacy) Darnell and their children Samantha and Jake; and Dr. Jon (Danielle) Darnell and their children, Joslyn and Daxon.