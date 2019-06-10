Foundation poured for SBNM visitors center expansion project

Construction at Scotts Bluff National Monument continues, as crews have poured the concrete foundation for the expansion of the Visitor’s Center.

Park Ranger Kayla Gasker says the staff is extremely excited to see the expansion project become more visually appealing.

She says the government shutdown pushed the project timeline back a little, but says there’s still a chance it will be completed by the end of the calendar year.

Gasker adds that rangers will be posting photo and video updates on their Facebook page to highlight the progress being made, and that page will also be a go to source for all of the centennial events coming up this summer at the Monument as well.