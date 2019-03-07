Four arrested in Cheyenne County for theft from vehicles, church burglary

Four young adults are facing charges following investigation of theft from unlocked vehicles in the Dalton and Gurley areas at the end of last month.

Cheyenne County Sheriff Adam Frerichs says Jenton Paben, 18, Blayze Stichka and James Hannaford, both 19, and Cheyenne Nickel, 20, were arrested Wednesday after search warrants were served by deputies, Sidney Police, the Nebraska State Patrol and members of the WING Task Force.

Frehrichs says purses, wallets and money turned up missing from unlocked, parked vehicles the morning of March 1st and through the investigation all four were determined to be suspects. Additional investigation led authorities to believe the quartet was also responsible for a burglary at a Dalton church.

Paben and Stichka were arrested on suspicion of burglary and theft, with Hannaford and Nickel held on suspicion of aiding and abetting burglary and theft. All four were taken to the Cheyenne County Jail following their arrest.

Tips sent to the Sidney Police Department Facebook page and called in to the Cheyenne County Sheriff’s Office are being credited with helping solve the crimes.