Four community activists, Platte Valley Companies earn Festival of Hope awards

BY Kevin Mooney | June 16, 2018
Four very deserving community activists and a local Corporation were honored Saturday during the 16th annual Festival of Hope event at the Scotts Bluff County Fairgrounds

The Festival of Hope award is given to those who have made significant and special contributions to the event, which provides funds to help cancer patients cover their non-medical expenses.

Dr. Vince Bjorling announced Saturday on a KNEB remote from the Fairgrounds that one of the 2018 award winners is KNEB Sales Manager Kendra Feather.

Dr. Bjorling said, ” Kendra  has been of great assistance to our organization, serving on the board and on the event committee through the years. If you can think of anything in the community someone is doing, whether it is United Way or Thanksgiving in the Valley, she is  always there, she is always helping out. We are just thrilled she is part of our team.”

Dr. Bjorling said the other winners include Amber Trenkle, who has been a co-chair of the event for five years; Donnna Polar, who has served as the Event Committee Chair for seven years in two different stints; and Gale Wimberly, who has been a supporter of Festival  of Hope for many years and has had a popular booth where she sells painted rocks. She also recorded several testimonials for the organization.

Dr. Bjorling says Platte Valley Companies also received a Festival of Hope award  for their many years of support, including providing the seed money to get the event started and for the wonderful employee support they provide every year.

