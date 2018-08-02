Four now vying to be Alliance city manager successor

The city of Alliance is down to four candidates vying to be the successor to current City Manager Rick Kuckkahn.

Kuckkahn says the city received 20 applications and after doing phone interviews with six of them, the four candidates left were identified. Kuckkahn says he will now talk to the city council in executive session at the next meeting and recommend they have video conference calls with the four people left.

Kuckkahn says two of the four are Nebraskans and the other two are from out of state, but can’t release any more details until the number of people still being considered is down to three or less. He says he is very pleased with the quality of the candidates.

Kuckkahn says the city hopes to hire someone in August or September who he would then help get up to speed before he eventually retires in March or April of next year. Kuckkahn has been with the city for approximately two years, both on an interim and full time basis.