Four people to make court appearances on weapons, drug and assault charges

Several people are making first appearances in Scotts Bluff County Court on Friday for a variety of charges concerning separate incidents.

23 year old Dimas Garza was arrested on a warrant charging him with use of a firearm to commit a felony, possession of a firearm by a prohibited person and terroristic threats. On July 9th Garza allegedly showed a pistol and threatened to assault a woman over money that hadn’t been paid for a past drug deal.

At the fairgrounds, 21 year old Mitchell Miles of Gering was taken into custody Thursday night after punching another man. During the assault Miles reportedly hit a small child. He was arrested for simple assault and assault on a child.

And two women were arrested in the Scottsbluff Wal-Mart parking lot Thursday after allegedly stealing 77 items from the store. 49-year-old Diane Bustos and 32-year-old Delores Garcia were detained for shoplifting and possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute. Police say several baggies of suspected methamphetamine and items associated with drug use were also found in their car.