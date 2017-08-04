class="post-template-default single single-post postid-251868 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-5.1.1 vc_responsive"

Four people to make court appearances on weapons, drug and assault charges

BY Kevin Mooney | August 4, 2017
Dimas Garza/Scotts Bluff County Detention Center

Several people are making first appearances in Scotts Bluff County Court on Friday for a variety of charges concerning separate incidents.

23 year old Dimas Garza was arrested on a warrant charging him with use of a firearm to commit a felony, possession of a firearm by a prohibited person and terroristic threats. On July 9th Garza allegedly showed a pistol and threatened to assault a woman over money that hadn’t been paid for a past drug deal.

Dimas Garza (Courtesy SBCDC)

At the fairgrounds, 21 year old Mitchell Miles of Gering was taken into custody Thursday night after punching another man. During the assault Miles reportedly hit a small child. He was arrested for simple assault and assault on a child.

And two women were arrested in the Scottsbluff Wal-Mart parking lot Thursday after allegedly stealing 77 items from the store. 49-year-old Diane Bustos and 32-year-old Delores Garcia were detained for shoplifting and possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute. Police say several baggies of suspected methamphetamine and items associated with drug use were also found in their car.

Delores Garcia (Courtesy SBCDC)
