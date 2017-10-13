class="post-template-default single single-post postid-265634 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-5.2.1 vc_responsive"

Fourth CSC wrestler expelled for September hazing incident

BY Ryan Murphy | October 13, 2017
Home News Featured (Homepage Story Slider)
Fourth CSC wrestler expelled for September hazing incident
(left to right) Chance Helmick, Cooper Cogdill, Willy Cogdill, and Luke Zeiger

A fourth member from the Chadron State College wrestling team has been expelled from the Northern Panhandle School following an off campus hazing incident last month.

CSC Officials confirmed to KNEB News that junior Luke Zeiger was expelled Thursday, one week after Chance Helmick, Cooper Cogdill, and Willy Cogdill were expelled.

A video surfaced online of members from the wrestling team hazing the freshmen; with one video showing a male taking a drink of alcohol and then getting punched in the face by a member from the team.

The four men were dismissed from the team prior to their expulsion. A criminal investigation continues- but no charges have been filed as of Friday morning.

 

© 2017 Nebraska Rural Radio Association. All rights reserved. Republishing, rebroadcasting, rewriting, redistributing prohibited. Copyright Information
Share:
Comments